Previous
Solitary by joysfocus
213 / 365

Solitary

15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful composition...dare to be different!! :)
November 16th, 2024  
*lynn ace
sweet composition! love the one orange leaf
November 16th, 2024  
Rick ace
Cool.
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise