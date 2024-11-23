Previous
Ginkgo Biloba Trees by joysfocus
217 / 365

Ginkgo Biloba Trees

23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Wow, beautiful capture.
November 24th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Phenomenal image! Those golden leaves seem to glow!
November 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact