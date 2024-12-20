Previous
The Feral Kitten Who Wouldn’t Leave by joysfocus
226 / 365

The Feral Kitten Who Wouldn’t Leave

So one day I came home and this feral kitten comes out from under my living room chair, Apparently he saw the vacancy sign in the front yard. I told him this isn’t a frat house for cats but he refuses to leave.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
He is so adorable and a keeper! I love your processing.
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact