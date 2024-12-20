Sign up
226 / 365
The Feral Kitten Who Wouldn’t Leave
So one day I came home and this feral kitten comes out from under my living room chair, Apparently he saw the vacancy sign in the front yard. I told him this isn’t a frat house for cats but he refuses to leave.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
1
1
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
2663
photos
114
followers
68
following
61% complete
Diana
ace
He is so adorable and a keeper! I love your processing.
December 20th, 2024
