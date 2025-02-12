Previous
I'm A Weather Vane by joysfocus
18 / 365

I'm A Weather Vane

12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2025. Year 12. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
5% complete

Diana ace
Great shot and title.
February 14th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Or else, I've got a fish stuck in my gullet!
February 14th, 2025  
