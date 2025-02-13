Previous
Happened To See Elvis Last Week by joysfocus
19 / 365

Happened To See Elvis Last Week

13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Joy's Focus

2025. Year 12. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, I still get sad when I hear his music.
February 14th, 2025  
