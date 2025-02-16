Previous
Directing Traffic by joysfocus
22 / 365

Directing Traffic

16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2025. Year 12. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How gorgeous this is, so beautifully captured, wonderful detail and tones!
February 17th, 2025  
*lynn ace
super focus and wonderful clarity
February 17th, 2025  
Taffy ace
Love this! Great capture of its expression!
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact