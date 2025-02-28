Previous
Bixby Bridge Big Sur, CA by joysfocus
28 / 365

Bixby Bridge Big Sur, CA

28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2025. Year 12. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
Rick ace
Great capture.
March 1st, 2025  
