Previous
37 / 365
Meerkat Sanctuary
From the archives. Visited this sanctuary years ago. Loads of fun feeding them live grubs and watching them play. We had to wear heavy gloves because of their very sharp and long nails.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
1
0
Joy's Focus
@joysfocus
2025. Year 12. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
2700
photos
113
followers
69
following
10% complete
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Year 12. 2025
Camera
Canon PowerShot S3 IS
Taken
15th December 2007 3:31pm
Islandgirl
ace
Looks like fun, a very colourful image as well!
March 30th, 2025
