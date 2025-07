TROLL from FILOLI

This cute oversized Troll and six others are on exhibit in Filoli Gardens in Woodside, CA. The Trolls are made by artist Thomas Dambo. I found out he has many more in different states. This exhibit is called SAVE THE HUMANS. "Features six activist Trolls that have come to teach humans how to rediscover nature and inspire humans to be good stewards of the earth." The gardens are gorgeous if you ever get a chance to visit. P.S. That is a real car. The Trolls are gigantic.