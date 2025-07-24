Previous
Puffballs by joysfocus
75 / 365

Puffballs

24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2025. Year 12. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
  • Year 12. 2025
  • 16th July 2025 8:59am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Diana ace
They are gorgeous, wonderful composition and focus.
July 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact