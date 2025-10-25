Previous
Next
Leaves Are Falling by joysfocus
114 / 365

Leaves Are Falling

25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2025. Year 12. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
A wonderfully coloured leaf. Were there others like this or was this a sort of unique occurrence ?
October 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact