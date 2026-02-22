Previous
Bird by joysfocus
141 / 365

Bird

What I do to my photographs that come out blurry. Turn them into a blurry painting😂
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2025. Year 12. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
Kim ace
Pretty, vibrant edit!
February 23rd, 2026  
