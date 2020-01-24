Previous
Cat Dormitories by joysfocus
Photo 1327

Cat Dormitories


Saw these today while walking around the university campus. Stanislaus Warriors take care of their cats!
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Maggiemae ace
You used a painterly effect for this shot - or is this a painting on the wall? What wonderful cat houses!
January 24th, 2020  
