Kobe by joysfocus
Kobe

A heart breakingly sad day today. We lost a great American athlete and his beautiful 13 year old daughter in a tragic helicopter accident. God bless Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and their family.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Joy's Focus

