Egret by joysfocus
Egret

This Egret was doing a stomping dance in the pond trying to find food. I don't know what he found to eat. It was too tiny for me to see.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
Ron ace
Nice capture, Joy. Did you know the term "stomping grounds" came from that very dance you refer to? I am a mountain of useless information!
February 13th, 2020  
Joy's Focus ace
Oh that made me laugh!
February 13th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and wonderful reflection.
February 13th, 2020  
