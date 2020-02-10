Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1341
Egret
This Egret was doing a stomping dance in the pond trying to find food. I don't know what he found to eat. It was too tiny for me to see.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
3
1
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 6 2019
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
12th February 2020 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ron
ace
Nice capture, Joy. Did you know the term "stomping grounds" came from that very dance you refer to? I am a mountain of useless information!
February 13th, 2020
Joy's Focus
ace
Oh that made me laugh!
February 13th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and wonderful reflection.
February 13th, 2020
