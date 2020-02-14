Sign up
Photo 1344
Pour On The Love
Happy Flamingo Valentine's Day!
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
2
1
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
1898
photos
133
followers
59
following
368% complete
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 7 2020
Diana
ace
This is brilliant Joy, stunning image and wonderful tones. The flamingo seems to be liking the hearts :-)
February 14th, 2020
Taffy
ace
So well done - a greeting card for the season and perfect for Flamingo Friday too.
February 14th, 2020
