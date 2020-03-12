Previous
Nemo by joysfocus
Photo 1363

Nemo

He's warming himself in the sun this morning.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Joy's Focus

@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
M. Brutus ace
I am most glad to be finding Nemo
tonight, in such a classy and enigmatic pose.
He/she was made to be photographed in b&w.
Perfect exposure, focus, lighting and pose. Fav
from a guy who is definitely not a cat guy.
March 13th, 2020  
