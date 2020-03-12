Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1363
Nemo
He's warming himself in the sun this morning.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
1
1
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
1918
photos
132
followers
59
following
373% complete
View this month »
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 7 2020
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
12th March 2020 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
M. Brutus
ace
I am most glad to be finding Nemo
tonight, in such a classy and enigmatic pose.
He/she was made to be photographed in b&w.
Perfect exposure, focus, lighting and pose. Fav
from a guy who is definitely not a cat guy.
March 13th, 2020
