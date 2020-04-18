Previous
Wild Iris Fairy by joysfocus
Wild Iris Fairy

Also called Fairy Iris or African iris They originate from eastern and southern Africa. There are many growing here in Turlock. I found it amazing that it looks like a yellow flower is painted under the purple petals.
18th April 2020

Joy's Focus

joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
