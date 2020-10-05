Previous
Next
Captain's Log Stardate 2020 by joysfocus
Photo 1500

Captain's Log Stardate 2020

This is for my Shift Art Class. Rather dark but then so is 2020.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
410% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise