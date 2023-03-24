Previous
Chihuly Glass 1 by joysfocus
Chihuly Glass 1

Dale Chihuly has a small exhibition in the Crocker Art Gallery in Sacramento. This green glass is exquisite!
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Joy's Focus

@joysfocus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
Dianne
It is gorgeous.
March 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Absolutely stunning!
March 27th, 2023  
