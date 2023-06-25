Sign up
Previous
Photo 1810
Mockingbird
There must be a nest close by because this Mockingbird and his mate keep attacking my cat.
Non stop chirping all day any time my cat is sitting in the backyard just minding his own business.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
2369
photos
111
followers
52
following
