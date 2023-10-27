Previous
Who's The Fairest In The Land?

This is Shelby. My new rescue addition. I found her in the bushes at the college. She's only about 4 months old and so sweet and affectionate. Definitely not a feral. I believe someone just dropped her off.
@joysfocus
