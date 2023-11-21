Previous
Mr. Majestic by joysfocus
Photo 1867

Mr. Majestic

Do you care that I’m waiting here
to see you soaring high?
I’m tethered to the earth below,
but you, you own the sky!

Poem by Jim Weller
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Corinne C ace
Gorgeous
November 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot. Lovely poem.
November 22nd, 2023  
