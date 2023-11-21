Sign up
Photo 1867
Mr. Majestic
Mr. Majestic
Do you care that I’m waiting here
to see you soaring high?
I’m tethered to the earth below,
but you, you own the sky!
Poem by Jim Weller
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
2
2
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous
November 22nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Lovely poem.
November 22nd, 2023
