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Birdhouse by joysfocus
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Birdhouse

4th April 2026 4th Apr 26

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2025. Year 12. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
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Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that is pretty
April 5th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
My what a lovely flowering bush! Is that Lantana? It makes the birdhouse surrounds look so nice.
April 5th, 2026  
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