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Red Shouldered Hawk by joysfocus
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Red Shouldered Hawk

26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2025. Year 12. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
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Photo Details

KWind ace
Super clear shot!
April 26th, 2026  
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