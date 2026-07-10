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Duck Pond
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2025. Year 12. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
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Year 2026
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iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
6th July 2026 7:30pm
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Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and processing.
July 10th, 2026
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