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Vegetable And Fruit Display At The County Fair by joysfocus
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Vegetable And Fruit Display At The County Fair

18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2025. Year 12. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
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Photo Details

Tunia McClure ace
so many different kinds
July 18th, 2026  
Beverley ace
exciting display
July 18th, 2026  
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