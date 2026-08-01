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Carpenter Bee
They are called Carpenter Bees because they nest in hard plant material like dead wood or bamboo. They are also major pollinators. And they are huge and look scary.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Joy's Focus
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@joysfocus
2025. Year 12. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
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Photo Details
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Album
Year 2026
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
4th August 2026 8:49am
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