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Carpenter Bee by joysfocus
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Carpenter Bee

They are called Carpenter Bees because they nest in hard plant material like dead wood or bamboo. They are also major pollinators. And they are huge and look scary.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Joy's Focus

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@joysfocus
2025. Year 12. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
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