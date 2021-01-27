Sign up
Memories of Miga
This photo is just a little reminder of the great memories of our beloved dog Miga, who passed away Recently.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
jean pierre maurel
@jpmaurel
Hello everyone, I very excited to start my journey as a photographer. I was in television and broadcasting 16 years ago and was in the...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7SM3
Taken
27th January 2021 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
pets
,
memories
