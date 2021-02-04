Previous
Next
Colourful by jpmaurel
8 / 365

Colourful

Using examples of depth of field, used manual focus. The focus range is extreme shallow when trying to use auto focus, manual focus is recommend
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

jean pierre maurel

@jpmaurel
Hello everyone, I very excited to start my journey as a photographer. I was in television and broadcasting 16 years ago and was in the...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise