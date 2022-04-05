Previous
Next
Slayer by jpweaver
27 / 365

Slayer

Took another trip to Roots Coffee. Their espresso machine, chairs, POS system, and coffee grinder are all this matching rose gold color. Very aesthetically pleasing.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Jeremy Weaver

@jpweaver
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise