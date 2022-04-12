Previous
Next
Landscaping by jpweaver
34 / 365

Landscaping

Last step is just to add mulch and wait for things to fill in. We'll install some gutters soon and the front of our house will be nearly complete! Perhaps the next step will be building some storm windows for the front of the house...
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Jeremy Weaver

@jpweaver
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise