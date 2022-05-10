Sign up
62 / 365
Local Art
This is by far my favorite piece that we have in the house. We don't have a ton of art, but I really enjoy this large piece that was painted by a local art retired art teacher.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Jeremy Weaver
ace
@jpweaver
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ZV-1
Taken
7th May 2022 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Tags
art
,
interior
,
rx100
