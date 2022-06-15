Previous
Next
Power Lines by jpweaver
98 / 365

Power Lines

Stock shot, but with the noise of the cicadas, the power lines reminded me of Neon Genesis Evangelion. I recommended it if you haven't seen it.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Jeremy Weaver

ace
@jpweaver
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise