Previous
Next
Depth by jpweaver
116 / 365

Depth

I've been trying to go out to shoot with an actual goal. This time, my goal was to shoot things with close foreground elements to give things depth.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Jeremy Weaver

ace
@jpweaver
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise