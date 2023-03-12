Previous
You know? I lied. by jpweaver
133 / 365

You know? I lied.

Because they're all heaters. Costa Rica is an absolute playground for photography. These are all straight out of camera. Shout out Olympus color science. This is a millipede, for clarification.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Jeremy Weaver

@jpweaver
