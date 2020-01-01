Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1007
Here's a First!
The photo opportunity of paddle-boarding nuns more than made up for any disappointment caused by the comnplete lack of wind for today's sailing club dinghy race, postponed from Boxing Day due to high winds!
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Jacquie
ace
@jqf
I don't make New Year Resolutions because I don't keep them!
