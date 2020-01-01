Previous
Next
Here's a First! by jqf
Photo 1007

Here's a First!

The photo opportunity of paddle-boarding nuns more than made up for any disappointment caused by the comnplete lack of wind for today's sailing club dinghy race, postponed from Boxing Day due to high winds!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Jacquie

ace
@jqf
I don't make New Year Resolutions because I don't keep them!
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise