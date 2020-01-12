Previous
Escape to the sun by jqf
Photo 1011

Escape to the sun

A typical volcanic scene on Lanzarote, Islas Canarias, taken from Fundación César Manrique at Tahíche.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Jacquie

@jqf
I don't make New Year Resolutions because I don't keep them!
