Mirador del Rio café
Photo 1014

Mirador del Rio café

Who would be in a hurry to finish their coffee when there’s this view from the cliff tops looking across the straits from the northern tip of Lanzarote to the island of Graciosa.
Note to self: change camera time from BST!
15th January 2020

Jacquie

@jqf
I don't make New Year Resolutions because I don't keep them!
