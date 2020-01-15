Sign up
Photo 1014
Mirador del Rio café
Who would be in a hurry to finish their coffee when there’s this view from the cliff tops looking across the straits from the northern tip of Lanzarote to the island of Graciosa.
Note to self: change camera time from BST!
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Jacquie
ace
@jqf
I don't make New Year Resolutions because I don't keep them!
Tags
view
volcano
viewpoint
lanzarote
