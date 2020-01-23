Sign up
Photo 1022
Salt pans
About 15000 tons of sea salt is extracted from Las Salinas de Janubio each year. It’s sold in fancy packets at tourist shops for a ridiculous sum. Surely salt is salt.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Jacquie
ace
@jqf
Tags
sea
,
salt
,
pan
,
canaries
,
lanzarote
