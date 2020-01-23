Previous
Next
Salt pans by jqf
Photo 1022

Salt pans

About 15000 tons of sea salt is extracted from Las Salinas de Janubio each year. It’s sold in fancy packets at tourist shops for a ridiculous sum. Surely salt is salt.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Jacquie

ace
@jqf
I don't make New Year Resolutions because I don't keep them!
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise