Anyone else for skinny dipping? by jqf
Two of Anthony Gormley’s one hundred “iron men” at Crosby, Liverpool. They’re wearing well after fifteen years. I must look out my photos from 2005! Fifty knot gusts and blowing sand made photography challenging.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Jacquie

