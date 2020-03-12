Sign up
Photo 1033
Anyone else for skinny dipping?
Two of Anthony Gormley’s one hundred “iron men” at Crosby, Liverpool. They’re wearing well after fifteen years. I must look out my photos from 2005! Fifty knot gusts and blowing sand made photography challenging.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Tags
anthony
,
men
,
liverpool
,
iron
,
crosby
,
gormley
