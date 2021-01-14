Previous
Glorious Mud by jqf
Photo 1048

Glorious Mud

1000 Day Walk Day14
Approaching the Wayfarers Walk, I hadn’t even gone as far as the Candover stream yet!
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Jacquie

ace
@jqf
I have made two New Year Resolutions for 2021, but shall keep quiet in case they don’t last more than two weeks! Anyway, I’m back after...
