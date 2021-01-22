Previous
Me and My Shadow by jqf
Me and My Shadow

1000 mile walk Day 22
A stunning sunny walk and a hard frost.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Jacquie

@jqf
I have made two New Year Resolutions for 2021, but shall keep quiet in case they don’t last more than two weeks! Anyway, I’m back after...
JackieR ace
@roachling is doing this challenge too!! I support you both 😂
January 23rd, 2021  
