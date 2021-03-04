Previous
Left to Rot by jqf
Photo 1097

Left to Rot

1000 Mile Walk Day 63.
A great habitat for fungi and insects on Drove Lane. There wasn't enough colour interest today, so I had some fun playing with the black and white.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Jacquie

@jqf
