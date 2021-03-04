Sign up
Photo 1097
Left to Rot
1000 Mile Walk Day 63.
A great habitat for fungi and insects on Drove Lane. There wasn't enough colour interest today, so I had some fun playing with the black and white.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Jacquie
ace
@jqf
I have more or less kept my two New Year Resolutions for 2021 so far, which is pretty good for me. What I never...
Tags
wood
,
fungi
,
rotten
,
walk1000miles
