Spring That Way? by jqf
Photo 1101

Spring That Way?

1000 Mile Walk Day 67 near Pinglestone Farm.
What a difference a day makes. We started the day with a severe frost, and I ended it carrying my jacket!
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Jacquie

@jqf
JackieR ace
Blown off your feet on Wednesday!! Like the sunlight on the twigs
March 8th, 2021  
