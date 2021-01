Day 7 - desk organizer

There is more here than meets the eye. An organizer, yes. Does that mean I'm organized? If you mean in the classic, left-brain sense, then no. Do I know exactly what's in each drawer? Sure, once I open them! I'm purely right-brained in "organization", not necessarily in terms of creativity. It has a hole, it puts it in a hole, it finds it later. Maybe. Such is me.