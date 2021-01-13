Previous
day12 - contrast by jtdurham
12 / 365

day12 - contrast

On my morning walk, I saw just what I needed to remind me of what I value most in life - contrast. Sameness is so boring and stifling. I celebrate diversity and difference because it reminds me of what is important to me.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
