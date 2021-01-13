Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
12 / 365
day12 - contrast
On my morning walk, I saw just what I needed to remind me of what I value most in life - contrast. Sameness is so boring and stifling. I celebrate diversity and difference because it reminds me of what is important to me.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Durham
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
12
photos
2
followers
0
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A205U
Taken
13th January 2021 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#patterns
,
#contrast
,
#diversity
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close