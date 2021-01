day 24 - End of the line or...

the beginning if you start here. This is the old Cordova train station that represents a terminus of the 10.65 mile Shelby Farms Greenline, a paved pedestrian and cycling pathwayat runs from Cordova to Midtown Memphis through Shelby Farms Park. The park, at 4,500 acres, is one of the largest urban parks in the country, even sporting a herd of bison! I used to live 2 miles from this station and often walked through the shaded part of this trail during hot summer months.