day 28 - Frisco 1351, Collierville, TN by jtdurham
day 28 - Frisco 1351, Collierville, TN

Steam locomotive 1351, originally numbered Frisco 1313, was constructed by the American Locomotive Company in Schenectady, New York in September 1912. It hauled freight for the St. Louis - San Francisco Railway, also known as “The Frisco.” After Frisco 1351 was retired in 1952, it was donated to the City of Memphis for display. It spent many years at the Memphis Fairground and later, the Defense Depot, before coming to Collierville in 1992. More photos and history at:
https://www.photoblog.com/jtd99/2020/11/03/the-frisco-1351steam-engine-caboose-nkp-749-collierville-tn/
John Durham

