day 29 - Red Bell Pepper by jtdurham
29 / 365

day 29 - Red Bell Pepper

A must in almost any dish I make - a daily staple, full of flavor and Vitamin C (three times more than an orange) and A, a great addition to vegetables and salads. And they pretty, too, ya'll!
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
